Delta LG Poll: Onuesoke drums support for Adode

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed the people of Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state to re-elect the incumbent chairman, Hon Godwin Adode, in the forthcoming Delta State councils election.

Onuesoke, who is Ughelli North PDP Campaign Committee member, made the call while addressing indigenes of area in Ughelli yesterday.

He noted that the council has witnessed tremendous developments and a near-crime free situation since Adode assumed office, stressing that Adobe’s three years in office has ushered in peace and developments that have not been witnessed in the history of the council since its creation.

While calling on the people to re-elect the incumbent for a second term in office, he said: “I am proud to say that Hon. Godwin Adode has done well and should be re-elected into office for the second time. He has worked for the development of the council. His hand works speak volumes for him and can be seen in all the nooks and crannies of the council.”

In order to sustain Urhobo culture and language, after his election as chairman, the first step he took was to promote the Urhobo language by organizing quiz competition among students to prevent the language from going into extinction. No fewer than 300 hundred Secondary Schools participated in the quiz competition and at the end, a student from Omavovwe Secondary School won the ultimate prize.”

‘’He empowered at least 20 women every month, 170 persons both male and female on hair dressing, fashion and designs who recently passed out, gave out 70 sewing machines, 70 head dressing dryers and 70 washing hand basins, at Uwheru he picked five boys to learn hand work which costs over N50,000.00 each.

