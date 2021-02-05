Delta community petitions Police over looming land crisis

The community further alleged in the petition that Mr Patrick Ineh both legs and hands were tied with his face downwards, adding that N40,000 was demanded from him by Gabriel Ohai, Dumebi Ohai, Emeke Dike and others as land rent where he mounted his cassava engine.

“When he told them he does not have money, they then flogged him over 320 strokes of cain and urinated on him. They later turned his face up, asked him to open his mouth after severe beating and started urinating in his mouth turn by turn. They then let him go and threatened him to either pay or vacate the camp as they will kill him and use his blood to acquire power from their cult’s shrine”, the people alleged.

Saying that the matter was reported at the Ogwashi-Uku Police Station, the community alleged that rather than arrest Mr Gabriel Ohai and his cohorts, Mr Patrick Ineh was arrested and detained with his injuries unattended to.

The people said it was community heads who later took Mr Patrick Ineh on bail “while Gabriel Ohai, Dumebi Ohai, Emeke Dike and others that assaulted and inhumanly maltreated Mr Patrick Ineh walk around free of arrest and prosecution.”

To this end, they called on the State Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book. As at the time of filing this report, the effort was still being made to reach the accused party for comments on the matter.