Defection: Youth group welcomes Fani-Kayode to APC

*Says he’s asset to Nigeria

By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the appointment of Governor Yahaya Bello as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mobilisation & Sensitisation Committee, for the Party’s revalidation and registration of new members, the GYB2PYB Youth Support Group has laudably commended His Excellency for steps taken so far on the journey to position the APC as Africa’s largest political party.

Recall the Kogi State Governor alongside the National Chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State had yesterday received the former Minster of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode to the ruling’s All Progressive Congress, APC.

In a statement issued on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode said the meeting with the APC leadership was to build bridges, join hands across political divides and regional lines to save Nigeria from drifting into civil war.

He also said that he’s in talks with the leaders of other political parties asides the ruling APC. The former minister, however, refused to comment on his alleged defection to the APC.

Reacting, GYB2PYB in a statement signed by its Director General on Tuesday, Amb. Oladele John Nihi said the alleged defection of Fani-Kayode to APC is a welcome idea to the party, adding “the desire to achieving a new Nigeria is a collective efforts”.

The group said the alleged defection of the PDP chieftain will bring about a great change to Nigeria’s political development, adding that the move by the former Minister is “not only a plus, but a vivid demonstration of true commitment of the party’s leadership that the APC is home for all”.

“The desire to achieving a new Nigeria is a collective efforts; as a Yoruba adage would have it that a tree does not make a forest. And for a sea to guarantee smooth sailing, proper dredging is required. The APC has shown to Nigerians both home and abroad, that there is room for everyone willing to contribute meaningfully to the development of our dear nation.

“As the Party’s mobilizer; Governor Yahaya Bello has shown great capacity in a short period of time, that the confidence impose on him by the party is worthwhile. Truly a Leader of our generation is here,” the statement concluded.

