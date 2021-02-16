Vanguard Logo

David Mark’s daughter, another Rep defect to APC

David Mark

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Two members of the House of Representatives yesterday defected to All Progressives Congress, APC, citing crises in their respective parties as reasons.

The two members, Hon. Blessing Onuh, who is the daughter of the former Senate President, David Mark and Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi announced their defections via two separate letters read at the plenary on Tuesday by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

While Onuh who represents Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State join from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abdullahi who represents Bauchi Federal Constituency, came from the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Onuh who said she consulted with her constituents before leaving APGA expressed gratitude to the leadership of APC for making her defection possible.

In this vein, Abdullahi attributed his department to the internal crisis in PRP that led to the emergence of two national chairmen for the party, saying the unhealthy development has led to many litigations.

