Custom’s C-G attributes success to restructuring, reforms, revenue generation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, on Sunday cited restructuring, reforms and revenue generation as key factors responsible for the impressive performance of the NCS.

Ali, who made the disclosure at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja, said that the three items were the mandates given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment.

He said that the NCS under his leadership was focusing on aligning the NCS’s operation with international best practice through the mandate.

“We developed many standard operating procedures to achieve the mandate, all the officers became accustomed to restructuring.

“Training was no longer by chance but by schedule and a fundamental thing. No training, no promotion.

“So we renovated our college, developed a curriculum for training of our officers. For us to do the best we must train and continue to train.’’

He, however, described the NCS as a highly technical organisation, governed by laws, including the World Customs Organisation (WCO) laws, Civil Service laws and laws enacted by the National Assembly.

According to him, the approval of certain recommendations by the president also enhanced the remuneration and welfare of the organisation.

READ ALSO:

The comptroller-general also disclosed that he was working towards providing office and residential accommodation for NCS workers.

According to him, in the next one or two years, officers will no longer stay in rented apartments, especially those working in the borders.

Ali noted that the NCS had also empowered some commands and created enabling environments for them to operate effectively. (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: