Cuppy announces first virtual #CuppyGoldDust conference

By Juliet Ebirim

The Cuppy Foundation established by international DJ and producer Florence “Cuppy” Otedola, aimed at tackling various issues surrounding child protection and education for girls and minorities, has since inception, carried out various groundbreaking activities.

This time, she has announced her first-ever digital conference, The Gold Dust conference in partnership with Save The Children.

On Thursday, February 11th, the conference will be live on YouTube at 12 PM WAT and will feature panel discussions and keynote addresses, details on the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year and a special performance by the founder, Cuppy. The conference is a follow up from the Gold Gala which was held in 2019, where over N5bn was raised, used to reach over 9000 individuals and families.

The year one expense plan on these funds also enabled 295 individuals trained in infant and young child feeding. 50 million Naira was also used in supporting the Lagos state government and Federal Capital Territory in the battle against COVID-19.

Cuppy recently released her annual Cuppy Foundation report detailing the activities and efforts of her foundation through the year 2020.

Keynote speakers for this conference include; Maryam Ahmed (Youth Ambassador, Save The Children Nigeria), Maryam Farooqi (Philanthropy Manager – Africa & New Markets), Kevin Watkins (CEO, Save the Children UK), Dr Adaeze Oramalu (Senior Nutrition Adviser, Save The Children Nigeria).

