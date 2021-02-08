Cult clashes: Ereyitomi condemns act, cautions Warri youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Government to take decisive action against perpetrators

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has condemned all cult related acts and cautioned youths to live in peace for progress, saying that government will take decisive action against perpetrators.

Ereyitomi who is also the deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, expressed worry over the termination of some young vibrant youth lives in his constituency, saying that cultism shouldn’t be a way of life and must be discouraged as it is archaic behaviour exhibited by the youths.

He urged youths to shun engaging themselves in such heinous crime minded ventures as there is no absolution to it, anyone apprehended for cult related activities will be dealt with decisively and must be made to face the full weight of the law.

The lawmaker through his Spokesman Amb. Dr. Toyin Agbolaya and the Senior Legislative Aide, Barr. Alex Gbiwen commiserated with those families that loss their loved ones during the clash , reiterated the commitment of Chief Ereyitomi in sustenance of empowering Youths across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs that make up the entire federal constituency.

He charged parents to monitor their children and the kind of friends they keep in order to checkmate them and their activities with their peers. The Warri Federal parliamentarian urged youths to occupy themselves with positive and productive goods and service for progress and prosperity in order to impact the society and their community meaningfully.

