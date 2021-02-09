CSO backs Gov Matawale’s dialogue approach to tackle insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, called Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust, CGACT, on Monday, backed Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawale, on approach to tackle insecurity plaguing the State.

This was the stand of CGACT’s Convener, Amb Adebayo Michael, during a press conference held in Abuja, on the worrisome plight of insecurity in the country.

According to Michael who commended the Governor for taking the initiative to address the protracted issue of insecurity in his State said dialogue is one of the best methods to drastically reduce insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

He also explained that peacebuilding does not happen in one day but it is a continuous thing as more stakeholders are involved in the process until everybody is brought on board to talk and express themselves in order to know and understand their agitation.

He also added that peacebuilding being a long-term process demands persuasion of parties involved to embrace dialogue, rebuild the broken relationship, build mutual trust, strengthen relevant institutions that foster peace, give parties sense of belonging, agreements signed if necessary, and other things put in place before lasting peace could be achieved to end the violence.

He also spoke on the recent visit by renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi to hideouts of bandits was a positive step in the right direction as far as dialogue is concerned.

He (Michael) commended Sheikh Gumi for that move as it is yielding positive results, contrary to the protest and accusation against the Governor in some sections of conventional and social media platforms.

He said: “An online media recently accused the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawale, of sponsoring the said bandits thereby alleging the Governor bought Hilux vehicles worth millions as a gift to the bandits after much verification and facts findings by the Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust discovered the various allegations to be imaginary and cheap blackmail to rubbish a performing patriot and a seasoned Governor who has dedicated his all to the State and service to humanity whom should be commended and rewarded for dedicating his best to the growth and well being of Zamfara people since his assumption in office.

“It will be recalled that the lasting peace in the Niger Delta region won’t have been possible without dialogue through the idea of the then Commander-in-Chief, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who in his magnanimity gave the dialogue a chance to the then militants in the Niger Delta region thereby bringing peace which gave the militants Amnesty.

“We, therefore, implore all relevant stakeholders in the country to support the transformational dialogue drive and peace build process been explored by the laudable feat attained in the recent peace engagement advocacy been adopted by his Excellency, the ever dogged and dynamic Governor of Zamfara State, which has been yielding results.”

He also said that “Peace in the world over is the best thing to happen to any nation as Nigeria is been bedeviled with series of crisis and security challenges in recent times.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is geared towards fighting corruption, tackling security issues as well as diversifying the economy to grow the revenue base to meet pressing development needs that would lead to job creation for Nigerians and uniting the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

