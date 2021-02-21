Kindly Share This Story:

….Commiserates with Nigerian Air force, a family of victims of Nigerian airforce ill-fated aircraft

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Air force has commiserated with the Nigerian Airforce, families of the ill-fated NAF Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft that crashlanded 6 minutes after taking off from Abuja airport en route Minna, Niger state.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Shehu Koko while sending his condolence message on behalf of his committee said he “witnessed the incident along with the Chief of Air Staff and promised investigation will begin in earnest to determine the remote cause.”

Also read:

According to him, “this is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en route Minna.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.”

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident”, he said.

Koko added that “While mourning with families of the deceased, we urge Nigerians to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation”.

Rep. Koko who represents Maiyama/Koko Besse Federal Constituency in kebbi state noted that the committee under the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila is deeply saddened by this development and will work with the Chief of Air Staff to unravel the remote cause.

He said “we also commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We highly regret the loss of our gallant officers who apparently were on a mission to rescue the kidnapped students of a secondary school in Kagara community in Niger State.”

The Chairman of the committee also prayed to God to comfort the bereaved family and grant the departed souls eternal rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: