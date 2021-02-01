Crack in Kaduna PDP as ‘Restoration’ group” pulls out

Kindly Share This Story:

…alleges current leadership is illegal

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Crisis rocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state weekend, as some aggrieved party members described the incumbent state chairman of the party as “illegal ” .

They therefore formed a new faction, restoration group and claimed that they have the blessings of many PDP big wigs in the state including a former governor.

While forming a parallel leadership of the party, the new faction had claimed to be with a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dogara Mato, former PDP senatorial candidate, Ubale as members, among others.

The Restoration Group said it was determined to set up a parallel party secretariat if the right approach and the right attitude toward faithful and loyal members of the party is not followed.

The group told journalists on Saturday, that the last Congress which produced the ward, local and state executives of the party, does not adhered to due process.

The group vowed never to recognise the current PDP Chairman in the state, Hassan Hyet and other executive members of the party due to what they alleged as ” their illegal emergence.”

“Due process and adherence to the PDP election guidelines were not followed during the last Congress, therefore, all the elected members will not be recognised as leaders of the party.,” one of the aggrieved members said.

Malam Ubale, said the Restoration group has the support of a former Governor of Kaduna State, a former PDP National Organising Secretary,, a former Senator Suleiman and the current senator among others.

Effort to reach the state party chairman was not successful as at press time.

