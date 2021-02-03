COVID-19: YSFON postpones Ramat Cup

Kindly Share This Story:

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has announced the postponement of this year’s Ramat Cup.

The tournament which is the oldest grassroots football competition in the country was earlier scheduled to hold at the Kano Pillars Stadium from February 5~13, 2021.

Announcing the postponement, National Secretary of the Federation, Patrick Okpavuerhe, said the decision was taken because of the COVID~19 pandemic which is still witnessing a spike in many states of the Federation.

While expressing regrets and the inconveniences the postponement might cause participants, he explained that once a new date is agreed on with the host state, Kano, it will be communicated to all states. Meanwhile, YSFON National President Dr Yusuf Gawuna who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano State said that all logistics for a successful tournament had been put in place before the postponement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

