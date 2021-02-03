Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: YSFON postpones Ramat Cup

On 2:23 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has announced the postponement of this year’s Ramat Cup.

The tournament which is the oldest grassroots football competition in the country was earlier scheduled to hold at the Kano Pillars Stadium from February 5~13, 2021.

ALSO READ: We’ve traced forfeited assets to 25 locations in Nigeria — FG

Announcing the postponement, National Secretary of the Federation, Patrick Okpavuerhe, said the decision was taken because of the COVID~19 pandemic which is still witnessing a spike in many states of the Federation.

While expressing regrets and the inconveniences the postponement might cause participants, he explained that once a new date is agreed on with the host state, Kano, it will be communicated to all states. Meanwhile, YSFON National President Dr Yusuf Gawuna who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano State said that all logistics for a successful tournament had been put in place before the postponement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!