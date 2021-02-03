COVID-19 Violation : NSITF directors scale fence to evade arrest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Some management staff of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) reportedly abandoned their cars and scaled the perimeter fence at the M and M Event Centre in Area 11, Abuja on Wednesday as part of measures to evade arrest by the FCT COVID-19 Enforcement team.

NSITF had summoned its staff from across the country for a promotional Examination exercise at the M and M Event Centre, Area 11, Garki.

Head, Media and Enlightenment of the Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, said following a tip-off, his team had stormed the examination venue in order to enforce compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to him, while NSITF labour leaders resisted attempts to arrest the senior officials coordinating the exercise, the culprits however took advantage of the rowdy situation to scale the fence.

Attah, however confirmed that while the General Manager, Health Safety and Environment and other top directors escaped, one person was arrested.

Attah who expressed disappointment that a frontline agency of government, like NSITF failed to lead by example, also vowed that the fleeing directors and others who flouted the COVID-19 Health regulations will be prosecuted.

Attah said, “We got complaints from some of the staff of NSITF that the exercise was going on without any regard to the Presidential regulations, and that was why we stormed there.

“On arrival at M and M Event Centre, Area 11, Garki, we discovered that NSITF had gathered its staff from different states across the country for a promotion exam, without complying with COVID-19 guidelines. They claimed the PTF had approved the exercise, but could not produce any evidence. While the union leaders resistes our team from arresting anyone, the two directors abandoned their cars, scaled through fence and escaped”.

