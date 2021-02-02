COVID-19: Nursing students test positive in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Some students of Osun State School of Nursing have reportedly contracted the coronavirus disease.

The development, according to sources, made the management of the school to encourage students to go for COVID-19 test.

It was gathered that about five students were at the weekend discharged from the isolation centre, having undergone the second test and returned negative.

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu said about three or four students tested positive to COVID-19 in the school, but have since been feeling well after going through the second test and returned negative.

He said, “Just like anybody else, a few students tested positive. So, few students tested positive, not many. I can assure you. They have since been discharged from isolation centre after testing negative from the second test.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: