COVID-19: Edo records 20 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state has recorded 20 new cases and 30 more recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19) as the government intensifies sensitization and enforcement of guidelines to guard against spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

READ ALsO Only APC can guarantee Igbo presidency in 2023 -Ejezie

Obi, who charged residents to support the government’s efforts at curbing the spread of the virus, reassured that the Obaseki-led administration will continue to deploy resources to check the spread of the pandemic and protect residents across all communities in the state.

He noted, “Edo State has, in the last 24 hours, recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more recoveries, with 852 active cases that are currently being treated at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.”

The Incident Manager while urging residents to ensure compliance with the state’s disease prevention protocols, noted that “the second wave of COVID-19 is very challenging, as all indices including case positivity and death rates have been significantly higher when compared with the first wave.”

Obi charged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre for assistance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: