Court sentences trader to 12 strokes for stealing phone

An Upper Area Court in Zuba, FCT, on Friday, sentenced a trader, Abdullahi Sani, to 12 strokes of cane for stealing a phone worth N35,000.

The police charged Sani, who resides in Mabloba, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja with theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, said that the light punishment was because Sani saved the court from prolonged trial.

Garba hoped that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that Sani committed the offence on February 8 at 1 noon.

He said that Sani went to Road 321 shop 9, corner shop 3rd Gwarinpa, Abuja and stole a Tecno phone valued N35,000 belonging to Una Joseph.

He said that the police recovered the phone from Sani during an investigation and he confessional statement.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

Ogada prayed the court to try the defendant summarily under Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015, following his admission of guilt.

