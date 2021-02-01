Court restrains Edo NUT from embarking on strike Action

Kindly Share This Story:

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

NATIONAL Industrial Court sitting at the Benin, has restrained the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) from proceeding on any strike action in Edo State Primary schools.

Justice A. A. Adewemimo, gave the order yesterday in Benin after listening to submissions put forward by the Edo State Solicitor-General, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN).

The Edo State Government and the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) are the applicants in the case with Suit No. NICN/BEN/04/2021.

The defendants in the suit are Chairman, NUT, Edo State, Pius O. Okhuleliegbe; Assistant Secretary General, NUT, Edo State, Moni Mike Modesty Itua, for themselves and on behalf of the members of the Edo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

READ ALSO:

Delivering her ruling, the court restrained the Chairman and Assistant Secretary General respectively of NUT, Edo State, either acting through themselves or their agents or privies from embarking on any strike action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, which was fixed for Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Recall that the NUT, Edo State chapter has warned their members not to resume yesterday when schools in the State re- opened after the effect of COVID – 19 pandemic on the ground that they were on strike.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: