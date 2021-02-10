Breaking News
Translate

Court remands man for allegedly plotting to abduct wife

On 2:51 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court restrains Debt Management Office from paying Vine Oil N628mAn Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that  Usman Abdulkareem, who allegedly conspired with a herbalist, friend to abduct his wife, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Abdulkareem, a herbalist, Babatunde Mohammed and a friend, Fatai Adisa with two counts of criminal conspiracy and abduction, to commit culpable homicide, contrary to Section 97 and 274 of Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Afusat Alege ordered that the defendants be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Alege adjourned the case until Feb.24, for further mention.

READ ALSO: Just in: Hoodlums set Church pavilion on fire in Southern Kaduna

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Abubakar Issa, told the court that investigation conducted revealed that Abdulkareem was the one who called Mumeenat, his wife, on mobile phone and asked her to to meet him in the second defendant’ house at 5 p.m.

He said that investigation revealed that Mohammed, was a herbalist, who claims to make money for people using human parts.

Issa prayed for an adjournment to enable the police complete its investigation.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!