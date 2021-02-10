Court remands man for allegedly plotting to abduct wife

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that Usman Abdulkareem, who allegedly conspired with a herbalist, friend to abduct his wife, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Abdulkareem, a herbalist, Babatunde Mohammed and a friend, Fatai Adisa with two counts of criminal conspiracy and abduction, to commit culpable homicide, contrary to Section 97 and 274 of Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Afusat Alege ordered that the defendants be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Alege adjourned the case until Feb.24, for further mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Abubakar Issa, told the court that investigation conducted revealed that Abdulkareem was the one who called Mumeenat, his wife, on mobile phone and asked her to to meet him in the second defendant’ house at 5 p.m.

He said that investigation revealed that Mohammed, was a herbalist, who claims to make money for people using human parts.

Issa prayed for an adjournment to enable the police complete its investigation.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

