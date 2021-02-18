Breaking News
Court remands blacksmith for defiling 7-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State,  on Thursday ordered that a  66-year-old blacksmith, Mohammed Adamu, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged Adamu with defilement, contrary to the provisions of Section 254 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, however, did not take the plea of Adamu for want in the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Bawa ordered the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until March 16 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was referred to the corps by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan, on Feb. 16.

Audu told the court that Adamu lured the girl into his room at Borno Street and defiled her and threatened her not to mention the incident to anyone.

Adamu also told the court that he defiled the girl after being told by a man that it will make him rich.

[NAN]

