Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s deceit

On 12:43 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s deceit

A Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, in Jos on Tuesday, dissolved the union between Maryam Usman and Rabiu over the latter’s alleged deceit.

Delivering judgment, a panel of judges, presided by Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, granted the divorce to the petitioner, Usman.

They held that Rabiu lied to her when he promised to provide for her and her children before marriage.

Earlier, Usman in her petition said:” Rabiu made empty promises to me. He lied that he would provide food and shelter for me and my children.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill BSU student in Makurdi

”I had four children for him and he has not kept that promise.

”I have a son with special needs. He left me to cater for the child for 16 months. He never visited nor paid for medication for my child.

”He has failed as a husband,” she said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!