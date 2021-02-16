Court dissolves marriage over husband’s deceit

Kindly Share This Story:

A Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, in Jos on Tuesday, dissolved the union between Maryam Usman and Rabiu over the latter’s alleged deceit.

Delivering judgment, a panel of judges, presided by Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, granted the divorce to the petitioner, Usman.

They held that Rabiu lied to her when he promised to provide for her and her children before marriage.

Earlier, Usman in her petition said:” Rabiu made empty promises to me. He lied that he would provide food and shelter for me and my children.

”I had four children for him and he has not kept that promise.

”I have a son with special needs. He left me to cater for the child for 16 months. He never visited nor paid for medication for my child.

”He has failed as a husband,” she said.

[NAN]

