Court dissolves Delta committee on motor park

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State High Court sitting in Asaba has dissolved the Delta State Management Committee on Public Motor Park and Land Transportation, popularly known as Up Delta, declaring it illegal, null and void.

The state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, had dragged governing council of the Delta State Management Committee on Public Motor Park and Land Transportation to the court, challenging it’s setting up allegedly by the State Commissioner for Transport.

The case with suit no: A/14/2020 had Tony Kanayo (for himself and on behalf of the members of NURTW Oshimili South “A” branch, Asaba, as Claimants while the State Commissioner for Transport, Delta State, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Governor of Delta State, Chief Francis Arhiyor (for himself and on behalf of the members of Delta State Management Committee on Public Motor Park and Land Transportation, and Commissioner of Police, Delta State as defendants.

The Presiding Judge, Justice D C. Maidoh, while delivering the judgement,

dissolved the constituted management committee, stating that the 1st defendant with regard to the provisions of section 2,3,7(1),(5) & 4th schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and sections 4(3)& 41(e) of the Delta State Local Government Law, 2013, acted unconstitutionally, unlawfully and without jurisdiction in setting up or constituting the Delta State Management Committee on Public Motor Parks.

The Court also declared the Management Committee as illegal, null and void while directing the defendants to stop interfering with the activities of the claimants including the selling /issuing of National Union of Road Transport Worker’s tickets and collection of dues from members of the union.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the Court ruling, the Delta State Chairman of the NURTW, Chief Dennis Araro, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for being neutral in the case, pointing out that his action gave room for the fair judgement of the case.

He said; “we are indeed very happy because we have never seen a state union being able to win a case of this nature. This victory is made possible because our amiable Governor knows how to manage crisis and was neutral.”

