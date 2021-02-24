Confusion as FUTO freshman allegedly hangs self

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A first-year student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, whose name was given as Daniel Uchenna Nwafor, of the Department of Chemistry, had taken his own life as he said to have allegedly hung himself to death in his room.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the incident, happened on Tuesday, few days after the deceased returned back to school.

Sources told Vanguard that the dead of the student had been weaved around frustration, health challenges, and a threat to his life among other things.

He said: “The death of the student was shocking I did not go there but I was told the boy was complaining bitterly of his challenges. Even after he returned back to school.

“I was even told that his mother accompanied him back to school and assisted him. I am not sure but somebody told me that the boy left a note addressed to the mother. Let us just allow the police and the institution to find out more information.”

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, FUTO, Uche Nwaelue, confirmed the incident and said she was worried about how an 18-year-old boy could take his life.

“Somebody brought the picture to me though I have not visited the scene, I wonder why an 18-year-old person would take his life, this is an end time,” Nwaelue said.

Also confirming, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikekwo, said: “I can confirm the report to be true. It happened and the body has been taken to the mortuary.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: