Concerned Agbor citizens berate Wike over allege attack on Rivers CP

JUST IN: Wike orders stay at home for low cadre civil servants
Governor Nyesom Wike

A group, the concerned Agbor citizens has berated governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over alleged attacked on the competence of the newly deployed Commissioner of police (CP), Friday Eboka in the State.

The group in a statement signed by Mr.Tony Ugbejie accused the governor of looking for a commissioner he can put in his pocket .

According to the statement “The new Commissioner of police  in Rivers state  CP Friday Eboka is fine officer that has distinguished himself in all previous posting especially in Lagos where he made a name for himself. 

“We are very proud of him and we call on him not to be distracted by the tantrums from the governor”.

