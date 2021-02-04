Breaking News
Translate

CNG national officials picked in Kaduna

On 1:15 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Breaking: Security operatives trying to stop Saturday's #EndInsecurityNow protest in Kano ― CNG…their whereabouts unknown

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Board of Trustees, BOT, Chairman of the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Nastura Ashir Shariff and the National Coordinator, Balarabe Rufai have been picked by unidentified  persons in Kaduna on Thursday.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson of CNG told journalists that reasons for their arrest were not yet known as “we are still working to establish connection with them or trace where they are taken to.”

According to him, “both their phone lines have been unreachable for the past two hours.”

“It may not be unconnected with a planned press briefing by the CNG at the club in Kaduna which was botched by the security,” he alleged.

He explained that the head of a security agency in the state “had called us earlier today and tried to threaten us against going ahead with the briefing. We stood our ground and insisted on our right to freedom of association and expression.”

READ ALSO: ASUU didn’t go on strike over IPPIS, says UNN-ASUU Chairman

He said a few minutes afterwards, they were called from the Club and informed that there was order  from above to refuse them use the Hall.”

“We then went to tell the pressmen who were already gathered at the venue and told them of the development and asked them to disperse because we have suspended the briefing.”

“As we left the Club and were driving along adjacent Nagogo road a hooded Peugeot car blocked the lead car which was conveying the two officials and ordered them into the Peugeot and sped off,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!