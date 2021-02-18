Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has mourned the passage of Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed and a former Comptroller General of Customs, Alhaji Abdullahi Inde Dikko.

In a statement by its spokesman, Abdulazeez Sulaiman, CNG described their demise as painful.

The statement reads:”The Coalition of Northern Groups has received with deep pain, the touching news of the death of two northern patriots, Alhaji Abdullahi Dikko Inde and Dr Mohammed on Thursday February 20, 2021.

The two noble gentlemen had played critical roles in the quest for the rebirth and promotion of the northern culture and values while providing meaningful mentorship and guidance to the youth.

READ ALSO:

The contributions of Inde and Mohammed as guides, counsellors, leaders and patrons to the development of several northern youth initiatives including the CNG are indeed unquantifiable.

We pray the Almighty God to grant them eternal bliss and grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: