CNG denies giving FG ultimatum on insecurity 

By Victor Arjihromanus

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has dismissed media report that it issued a three-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to end insecurity or face mass protest.

A popular online medium, name withheld, had reported that CNG gave the ultimatum in the light of the security situation in the North.

However, the group in a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, described the report as unfounded.

The statement reads:”The Coalition of Northern Groups CNG is worried about unfounded and concocted report by an online newsportal that we gave an ultimatum to the Federal Government over insecury.

The report published on February 15 2021, quoted the CNG has in a statement signed by its spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and made available to newsmen in Kaduna placed the government on a three-month ultimatum to halt Insecurity or risk a mass action.

“The CNG categorically disown the report saying it is mischievous, unfounded, unprofessional and unethical for a newsportal to concoct such lies and attribute it to it.

The only press release made by the CNG on Monday February 15 2021 was the one announcing the death of the mother of one of its leaders, Shettima Yerima following which most officials including the spokesperson remained throughout in a state of mourning and receiving condolences.

“The CNG categorically repudiates such fringe journalism practice which is not only unethical and unwarranted but repugnant to its sensibilities and ordinary decency aimed at achieving some sinister motive.

We call on the public to discountenance the report in its entirety as a continuation of the known traditional bias associated with hostile sections of the media whenever matters concerning the North are reported or commented on.”

