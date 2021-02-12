Former CBN Deputy Gov, Moghalu welcomes court order to unfreeze bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and 2019 presidential candidate Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has commended the order from the Federal High Court in Abuja to unfreeze the accounts of #ENDSARS protesters.

The Central Bank initially said the accounts had been frozen because it was investigating their owners.

In a statement, the political economist stated, ” I welcome the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria to unfreeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters frozen late last year following youth protests against police brutality.

“It is also a positive development that the CBN and the 20 defendants reached an amicable decision to end the legal dispute.

” The decision by the court is a victory for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Citizens of Nigeria, including peaceful #EndSARS protesters, have a constitutional right to protest provided such protest is conducted in a peaceful manner in furtherance of their right to free expression”.

There are renewed calls for people to take to the streets this Saturday to demand justice after the security forces opened fire on people in Lagos in October – an event that abruptly ended the protests.

Moghalu while addressing the initial decision to freeze the accounts of the protesters also called on political leaders to resist the temptation to adopt repressive responses to peaceful protesters.

“These accounts should never have been frozen in the first place. I urge our political leaders and public institutions, without prejudice to maintain public order, to engage peaceful protesters on the substance of their grievances, and to resist the temptation to resort to repressive measures. This is part of what the principles of democracy require”, he said

Vanguard News Nigeria

