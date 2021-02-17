Buhari’ll ensure quick, safe return of Niger State abductees, APC replies PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has assured the nation of the quick and safe return of all citizens abducted from different parts of Niger state.

National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe gave the assurance in a statement issued Wednesday night in Abuja.

According to the APC, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP has continued to make crass and wild allegations regarding the abductions, urging Nigerians not to take serious, the erstwhile ruling party.

On the allegation by the PDP that “bandits moved from village to village, supported by a helicopter”, APC said “this is part of the crass, wild and baseless official statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in response to the condemnable abductions of schoolchildren and other citizens in Niger State”.

Part of the APC statement reads; “If anyone is in doubt that the PDP shouldn’t be taken seriously on any issue in the country, here lies a stark reminder.

“To this end, we cannot join issues with the PDP but rather focus on ongoing efforts to ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted schoolchildren and other citizens. Coordinated by our service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari has already deployed to Niger State national security assets to achieve this.

“We urge parents, loved ones and other stakeholders not to be distracted by the PDP’s insensitive, horribly-timed and baseless conspiracies and lies as all hand are on deck to ensure the quick and safe release of the abductees.

“Government’s resolve and the capacity of our security services to end these cowardly attacks on soft targets, particularly schools is not in doubt. We urge the continued support all Nigerians to ensure this”.

