Buhari, Moroccan King discuss strategic development projects

President Muhammadu Buhari and Moroccan leader, King Mohammed VI have agreed to participate in joint efforts towards realization of strategic development projects that include Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and a fertilizer production plant.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to the presidential aide, the two leaders, who had a telephone conversation, welcomed the positive and dynamic bilateral relations in all fields between the two nations since the King’s visit to Nigeria in Dec. 2016, and Buhari’s visit to Morocco in June 2018.

Buhari and Mohammed expressed determination to carry out, as soon as possible, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and construction of a fertilizer production plant in Nigeria.

President Buhari, who spoke with the King from his country home in Daura, thanked the leader for support in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

He also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s support in education through scholarships and training.

