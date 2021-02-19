Britain’s Johnson wants to cut vaccine development time by two-thirds

Kindly Share This Story:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants world leaders to back efforts to speed up development times for vaccines to 100 days – a third of the time needed for the first coronavirus jab.

“The development of a coronavirus vaccine in approximately 300 days was a huge and unprecedented global achievement,” said the British government in a statement ahead of a G7 video summit on Friday.

“Slashing the time to develop vaccines for new diseases to 100 days will save countless lives in future health crises,” it added.

Britain holds the presidency for the Group of Seven leading economies this year. Johnson wants to use the country’s presidency to initiate closer cooperation on the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

“The development of viable coronavirus vaccines offers the tantalising prospect of a return to normality, but we must not rest on our laurels,” said Johnson, according to the government statement.

“As leaders of the G7 we must say today: never again,” he added.

Johnson also confirmed that Britain would share the majority of any future surplus vaccine with the UN-backed Covax initiative that distributes vaccines fairly between richer and poorer countries.

