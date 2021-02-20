Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth development, Comrade Okiemute Sowho has been killed by suspected assassins in Sapele.

He was shot dead around 6p.m. on Saturday evening, near a popular hotel along Akintola road close to the Adeniyi end of the town.

According to sources, the deceased had gone to check a building in the vicinity when the assailants surfaced from nowhere and opened fire on him, before speeding away.

Sympathizers were said to have taken him to a private hospital in the area where the doctors confirm him dead on arrival before his remains was deposited in the mortuary.

A former Councillorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ward 3 in Sapele Local Government Area, Daddy K as he is popularly called, was a strong supporter of Governor Okowa.

In 2019, he set up an initiative called ‘Refuel Okowa’, aimed at fueling 100 tricycles and 100 motorcycles monthly, which he said was aimed at encouraging the people of Sapele, where he reside, as his little way of promoting the Governor’s prosperity agenda among Deltans.

Last year Sowho was appointed the Special Assistant to the Governor on youth development, a position he held until his death

He was said to be about 40 years old.

