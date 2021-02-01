Breaking: Second Unical student dies five days to school resumption

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

A female final year student of the University of Calabar, Miss Blessing Onete has reportedly passed on after a brief illness.

Miss Onete who was a student of Curriculum Education died on Sunday evening, the second to pass on in January after another female student, Miss Ruth Ogar a third year student of Accounting died in her sleep last week.

A friend of Miss Onete who gave her name as Bridget told Vanguard that the girl passed on five days before the school resumption scheduled for Friday, 5th February.

“But for the COVID-19 lockdown and the prolonged ASUU strike, she would graduated and even be on national service now’.

She said the mother of the deceased girl is quite distraught and has been wailing since the incident happened yesterday.

“Her mother is inconsolable and in fact everyone in the family is feeling really bad. I spent the night her to console them”

The cause of death of Miss Onete who is from Akamkpa Local Local Government of the state is said to be brief illness but the definite ailment was not disclosed to Vanguard.

Eyo Offiing, the Unical Information Officer said he is not aware ” of any such deaths. Students are still in their homes how do you expect me to know what is taking place in their various places of abode”

