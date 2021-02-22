Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Police arraign Okorocha’s 14 aides

Orlu youths drag Okorocha, others to court to recover versityImo state Police Command, Monday arraigned fourteen aides of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha before her lordship, B. U Adikaibe of Magistrate Court 4, Owerri.

They are being arraigned on a seven-count bordering on disturbance to the security of the state and destruction of government seal at Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, on Sunday.

However the Imo state police command has confirmed that it moved former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, to its custody to explain why he led violent breaking into the government sealed Royal palm spring estate along Akachi road in Owerri.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He said that the police moved to Akachi road when they received a distress call that the Royal Palm spring  Estate sealed by the government had been violently opened by men led Okorocha.

Orlando briefly said: “The command received a distress call regarding what we termed to be an unrest at Royal Spring palm estate, and the operatives moved to the place we discovered Okorocha led some persons to the place hitherto sealed by the Imo government.

“The command calmed the situation and invited Okorocha, to come and explain why he led the violent breaking into the estate that led to damages.”

Vanguard investigation also revealed that those arrested alongside Okorocha, included some of his former political appointees, Steve Asunobi, lasbery Anyanwu and Ijeoma Igboanusi.

