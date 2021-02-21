Breaking News
Translate

UPDATED: Military aircraft crash-lands in Abuja, 8 persons feared dead

On 2:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed, short of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route to Minna.

The plane belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF201), a B350 aircraft departed Abuja at 1033UTC with 6 persons on board including two crew.

SEE VIDEO HERE: VANGUARDLIVETV

Also read: Plane skids off runway in India; 16 killed, dozens hurt

Aircraft reported engine failure at time 1039 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 10:48UTC.

Fire services are already at the scene of the accident as all 6 persons onboard are fear dead.

James Odaudu, Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!