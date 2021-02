Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko – Aba

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the death of a cop when suspected hoodlums attacked a police station at Abayi Osisioma Location Government Area, near Aba.

Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna who confirmed the attack said the attackers also sustained casualties

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: