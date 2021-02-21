Breaking News
Breaking: Okorocha arrested in Imo

Orlu youths drag Okorocha, others to court to recover versity

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has been kept in the police custody, few minutes after he led his loyalists to break into the sealed Royal palm estate the Imo government, alleged to be owned by his wife, Nkechi.

The incident which happened around 17: 20 pm along Akchi road in Owerri, also led to the damaging of vehicles and injuring persons.

Sources at the Police headquarters said the former Imo State Governor would be charged to court tomorrow.

