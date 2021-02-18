Breaking: Nigeria has exited recession – NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria has exited recession.

In its quarterly report released on Thursday, the bureau said that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.11%(year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters.

Though weak, it explained that the positive growth reflects the gradual return of economic activities following the easing of restricted movements and limited local and international commercial activities in the preceding quarters.

Details later…

