Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Nigeria has exited recession – NBS

On 4:11 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

recession

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria has exited recession.

In its quarterly report released on Thursday, the bureau said that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.11%(year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters.

Though weak, it explained that the positive growth reflects the gradual return of economic activities following the easing of restricted movements and limited local and international commercial activities in the preceding quarters.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!