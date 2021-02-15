Breaking: Nigeria committed to achieving complete elimination of gas flaring by 2025

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Ministers of Petroleum, Environment, NNPC, other stakeholders brainstorm at Reps’ public hearing

…9th House ready to change narratives about gas flaring-Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Nigeria has elected to join the global community in achieving complete elimination of gas flaring in 2025.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Silva made the commitment at a public hearing on “Need to End Gas Flaring in Nigeria and Harness Associated Gas” in Nigeria organized by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Gas Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

The hearing attracted the presence of the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar represented by a Director, Mr Abbas Suleiman; the Group Managing Director, GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari and other critical stakeholders in the petroleum sector of the country’s economy.

Also read:

He said Nigeria has however reduced gas flaring to 8 per cent.

Speaking at the hearing, Silva said: “The issue of gas flaring is something that the Ministry take very seriously. There is a global consensus on the elimination of gas flaring by 2025. Today, we have reduced the issue of gas flaring to a minimum 8 per cent.

“We believe, with all the programmes lined up, that we are on course to achieve complete elimination of gas flaring by 2025. We take the issue of gas flaring in the ministry very seriously.”

Declaring the event open earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said that though there had been many unfruitful conversations about achieving the objective, the 9th House was committed to changing the narratives.

“Last year, the House of Representatives heard and debated a motion on the “Need To End Gas Flaring In Nigeria And Harness Associated Gas Resources”.

“We have gathered here today to fulfil the resolutions reached that day, including the charge to investigate the level of devastation caused by gas flaring and the level of regulatory compliance by multinationals in the Petroleum Upstream sector.

“The conversation about gas flaring in Nigeria has been going on for a long time. Unfortunately, those conversations have not yielded the desired results. We have not managed to end the environmental damage that results from gas flaring, and we are still deprived of the economic benefits of full utilisation of gas resources in our country.

“In this 9th House of Representatives, we intend to do everything we can to change this narrative. We will convene stakeholders to deliberate and resolve the policy disagreements and other issues that have mitigated against the effective utilisation of gas resources.

“Following that, we will take legislative action through bills and oversight to achieve the ambitions we hold in this regard.”

According to reports, gas flaring is the combustion of associated gas generated during various processes including oil and gas recovery.

The flaring emits powerful climate forcers and dangerous air pollutants like carbon, methane and volatile organic compounds which are hazardous to human health.

More details coming later

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: