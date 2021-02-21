Breaking News
Breaking: Niger Government secures release of abducted passengers

Gov Bello, Kagara abduction
Niger State Gov Sani Bello

The Niger Government says it has secured the release of the abducted passengers of the state Transport Authority (NSTA).

Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press to Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello announced this in a statement on Sunday in Minna.

No fewer than 18 passengers on the NSTA bus were on Feb. 14 abducted by bandits in Kundu village near Zungeru in the Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna from Kotangora when the incident happened. (NAN)

