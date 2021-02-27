BREAKING: NCPC denies appointing Tonto Dikeh peace ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has denied the rumour making rounds that it appointed Tonto Dikeh as its Peace Ambassador.

Rev. Yakubu Pam, The Executive Secretary of the commission, made the clarification in a statement on Saturday, in Jos.

Pam said the actress, who is the founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, however, visited the commission and expressed her readiness to partner with NCPC in promoting peaceful co-existence in the country.

“NCPC wishes to state in categorical terms that the commission did not appoint Tonto Dikeh as its Peace Ambassador.

“The founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation only visited the commission and expressed her willingness and interest in partnering with us in the area of peace building.

“She equally cashed in on the visit to commend me for my positive and relentless peace initiatives across the country.

“But we are surprised by her claims of being officially appointed as ambassador of peace by this great commission which has gone viral in the media.

“The Commission frowns at this claim, which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired.

“This was not part of her visit, therefore, this claim by her is spurious, unfounded, and should be discarded and seen by all Nigerians as a figment of her imagination,” Pam said.

The executive secretary appreciated the desire of Dikeh in indicating interest to partner with the commission in its peacebuilding initiatives and pilgrimage sponsorship to the Holy Land.

Vanguard News Nigeria

