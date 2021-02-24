Breaking: Kidnappers kill victim after collecting N5m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

…5 arrested

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Five suspected criminals who murdered the person they kidnapped after collecting N5 million ransom, have been arrested by the police in Kaduna.

ASP Mohammad Jalige, police public relations officer of Kaduna command, said on Wednesday that on 30th December, 2020 the Kaduna Police Command was in receipt of a complaint through DPO Panbeguwa from one Abdullahi Salihu ‘M’ a resident of Panbeguwa village, alleging that on the 9th December, 2020 his elder brother, Alhaji Ahmadu ‘M’ of the same address travelled to Delta state and since then never returned.

Jalige explained that all efforts to reach Ahmadu through his GSM number proved abortive.

“The complainant further stated that on the 12th December, 2020 he received a phone call via an anonymous number informing him that his aforesaid brother is in the custody of the caller and a demand of the sum of four Million (N4 million) naira as ransom for his release was made.”

“It is however disheartening that the said amount was paid but the abductors failed to release the victim and demanded for an additional One million (N1 million) naira which the family obliged yet could not secure the freedom of the victim.”

“Meanwhile, on receipt of the complaint, the Command immediately swung into action using the available intelligence, technical support and succeeded in arresting one Musa Adamu ‘M’ in Wase LGA of Plateau State in connection to the incident. Upon interrogation, he made mention of his accomplices and equally confirmed that they have since killed the victim.”

” In a bid to ensure that justice is served, as it has always been the slogan of the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP UM Muri, the investigation is further expanded using the available information from the first suspect in custody which equally yielded a positive result leading to the arrest of the following; Alhaji Sa’adu ‘M’ of Asaba, Delta State ,Abubakar Adamu ‘M’ alias Katakoje of Ibeto village in Niger State.

,Muhammed Nuhu ‘M’ of Minjibir LGA, Kano State and Emmanuel James alias Doctor ‘M’ of Asaba, Delta State.”

“It is worthy to note that all the aforementioned suspects confessed to have been involved in the kidnap and gruesome murder of Alhaji Ahmadu (victim) as well as other kidnapping incidences prior to the present one.”

“Investigation is currently on going and on completion all the suspects will be charged to court. Meanwhile concerted efforts are on high gear to apprehend the other four (4) remaining suspects currently at large.”

“In view of the above incident and considering the circumstance of time factor before it was reported to the police, the Command is calling on all well-meaning residents of Kaduna state to promptly report any suspicious disappearance of their loved ones and wards to the nearest police station for immediate action,” he said.

