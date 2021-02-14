BREAKING: Warehouse close to Iddo railway terminal on fire

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire is currently raging at Iddo Railway Terminal, Ijora Olopa Area of Lagos state.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the fire outbreak, said men of the federal and state fire services are on ground battling to put out the raging fire.

According to eyewitness, the incident started at about 6pm, Sunday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The agency activated its response team to the above scene to dicover a fire which was caused by a power surge when electricity was restored.

“While there appears to be no loss of life, the agency is working alongside the Lagos And Federal Fire Services to control the fire and curtail the extensive spread of the flames.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: