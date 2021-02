Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A school in Iwo, Osun State, St Anthony Catholic school at Oke-Bode is currently on Fire. Sympathizers were at the school but could not stop the raging inferno.

One could not ascertain the cause of the fire as the time of filing this report, however, resident have alerted the Federal and state fire service to the scene of the incident.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO:

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: