Breaking: Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure by 3 months

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu by three months.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the decision of the President to extend the IGP’s tenure for another three months was to give time for the proper selection of a new police helmsman.

