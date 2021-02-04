Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure by 3 months

On 4:16 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Killing of Citizens: IGP orders deployment of 5 mobile police units to Edo StateBy Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu by three months.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Why IGP Adamu cannot leave office

He said that the decision of the President to extend the IGP’s tenure for another three months was to give time for the proper selection of a new police helmsman.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!