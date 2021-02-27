BREAKING: Bandits finally release Kagara schoolboys

Kindly Share This Story:

To be received in Minna later

Bandits have finally released the abducted Kagara Government Science College students, their teachers and family members.

They were released in the early hours of today (Saturday).

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the abductees are on their way to Minna and should be in the Niger State capital in a couple of hours.

The Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, when contacted said though she heard about the release but that she has not been officially informed.

Trying to play safe, she said: “I heard about the release but I have not been officially informed because there are still some challenges. It is when they finally arrive here in Minna and received by Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello before we really believe and celebrate,” she remarked.

