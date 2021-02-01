Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: 80 detained for producing counterfeit coronavirus vaccines in China

On 11:53 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Photo from shepperton News

Chinese authorities, on Monday, detained 80 people on suspicion of producing counterfeit coronavirus vaccines.

State news agency, Xinhua reported that the detained are alleged to have been bottling saline solution to sell as vaccine since September.

A total of 3,000 vaccine doses were confiscated, with raids taking place in several locations across the country.

READ ALSO: 9 dead in hotel attack in Somali capital – Police

China has developed a number of its own vaccines.

The Beijing government has set a goal of vaccinating 50 million people by mid-February. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!