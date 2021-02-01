Kindly Share This Story:

Chinese authorities, on Monday, detained 80 people on suspicion of producing counterfeit coronavirus vaccines.

State news agency, Xinhua reported that the detained are alleged to have been bottling saline solution to sell as vaccine since September.

A total of 3,000 vaccine doses were confiscated, with raids taking place in several locations across the country.

China has developed a number of its own vaccines.

The Beijing government has set a goal of vaccinating 50 million people by mid-February. (dpa/NAN)

