Kindly Share This Story:

…Directs assessment of damage for possible provision of relief items

By Joseph Erunke

MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned insurgents’ Tuesday night attacks on residents of Borno State which left 10 persons dead and 47 injured.

The minister, reacting to the development in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, described insurgents ‘action as not only wicked and inhuman but also insensitive.

She said the ministry through its agency, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA,”is already working with SEMA to assess the extent of damage in the attacked communities for possible provision of relief and non relief items.”

The statement read:”The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has condemned insurgent attacks on residents of Borno state which left 10 persons dead and 47 injured.

“Boko Haram insurgents fired Rocket Propelled Grenades shots from Kaleri on the outskirts of Maiduguri on Tuesday night.

“Two densely populated communities Gwange and Adam Kolo areas including a children’s playground were mostly hit by the grenade.

Umar Farouq who expressed sympathy for the victims of the grenade attack and the dead described the bombardment of residential areas by the insurgents as inhuman and insensitive.

READ ALSO:

“I condemn in its entirety, the attacks on innocent residents of Gwange and Adam Kolo commutes.

“The Humanitarian Ministry through its Agency NEMA is already working with SEMA to assess the extent of damage in the attacked communities for possible provision of relief and non relief items.

“We sympathize with the state government and victims, especially those who lost their lives in the attacks. We pray for the souls of the departed”.

“The injured have since been taken to the State Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: