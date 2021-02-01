Boko Haram: New Service chiefs storm Borno, meet Zulum, to step up fight against insurgency

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gov seeks stronger ties with Chad, Niger, and Cameroon armed forces

By Ndahi marama

The newly appointed Service Chiefs yesterday stormed Borno State, as they made their first official trip to the centre of the war against Boko Haram terrorist group, promising to step up the war against insurgency, and other violent criminal activities in the area.

On arrival in Borno, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Major General Leo Irabor, led the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, to a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Zulum at the government house .

Recall that the new service chiefs were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, last week .

Governor Zulum, while addressing the service chiefs, called for aggressive collaboration with armed forces in neighboring countries of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

Zulum also sought enhanced ties between the military and civilian population to bridge trust deficit and increase military’s access to credible intelligence gathering which he said, was key to success in the fight against insurgency.

The Governor assured the military chiefs of his administration’s commitment and support to the armed forces in the ongoing war.

Zulum also urged the service chiefs to tolerate fair and constructive criticisms that might be made in good faith to enhance their productivity.

“In democratic settings, the military is an establishment which is subject to constructive criticisms by well meaning citizens. Therefore, you are expected to accept such criticisms in good faith with a view to enhancing the productivity in your operations” Zulum said.

According to him, for the Nigerian military to achieve success there should be robust coordination and collaboration between different security operatives, particularly between the Nigerian Army and Air Force.

He called on the military to ensure sustained operations to deny insurgents breathing space by blocking all routes to avoid terrorist moving from one region to another.

Leading the delegation, the CDS, Major General Irabor assured that military operations would be stepped up to flush out the insurgents.

He however, pleaded for understanding by the civilian population in the fight against terrorism.

