Boeing 777 engine failure: We are studying the situation – NCAA

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Monday said the authority is studying the situation and tread of engine failure of Boeing 777 around the world and would take the necessary action to ground the aircraft type if need be.

Reacting to the development, NCAA Public Affairs General Manager, Mr Sam Adurugboye told Vanguard that ” We are studying the situation and will take appropriate action ”

Recall the Japanese government has ordered Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. to ground their Boeing 777 planes after an engine failure on a United Airlines jet Saturday that rained debris over a Denver suburb.

Japan’s transport ministry ordered the grounding Sunday while safety checks are conducted.

ANA operates 19 planes and JAL 13 with the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine that failed on the United Airlines flight.

Boeing 777 Drops Debris onto Denver Neighborhood after engine explosion.

Pieces of the United Airlines airplane engine from Flight 328 scattered in a Colorado neighborhood, United States of America.

