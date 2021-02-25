Berger Paints appoints former IFC staff non executive director

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

A frontline manufacturer of coated paints and allied products, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has appointed a former staff of International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mr Victor Adeniji as an independent Non-Executive Director effective February 16, 2021.

In a similar vein, two of the company’s Directors, Chief Musa Danjuma and Chief Nelson Nweke, would be retiring from the Board effective from the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM), after their meritorious services.

A statement signed by the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Mr Ayokunle Ayoko made available to Vanguard indicates that Mr Adeniji’s appointment would be ratified at the company’s AGM.

“ The Board has approved the appointment, of Mr. Victor Olusegun Adeniji as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective February 16, 2021.

READ ALSO:

“ Mr. Adeniji will be bringing on board, almost four decades of extensive financial services sector experience encompassing multilateral development finance, investment banking and asset management at top-flight institutions, most notably The World Bank/International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“ He is the Chief Executive Officer of TechnoFuture Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based technology skills training company and West Africa franchisee for an innovative Canadian e-learning product. He recently co-founded Communities United to Remove Epidemics (the CURE Initiative), a nonprofit that operates in the public health space. He is the co-author of Economies of Help: The Concept Behind the Consortium for Humanitarian Intervention (International Psychology Bulletin, June 2015).

“ Mr. Adeniji studied Economics at Pembroke College, Cambridge University, where he earned BA and MA degrees in 1986 and 1990, respectively. In 2002 he served as a member of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission Committee on Corporate Governance that drafted a muscular corporate governance code for listed companies. In 2001 he was nominated as one of the 100 Global Leaders for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum. “, Ayoko said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: