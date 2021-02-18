Bello support organisation to inaugurate national, state structures

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The newly established Yahaya Bello support organisation, Bello Ambassadors Network, (BAN), is set to inaugurate its national and state structures on Feb. 20.

BAN is a group of Nigerians committed to the Yahaya Bello 2023 Presidential Ambition.

The organisation which officially released its website 24hours ago has continued to gain both national and global recognition.

Approximately 86,984 Nigerians have so far registered via the website and become Ambassadors of the BAN movement.

According to the national coordinator, Anthony Edogbo, BAN targets a minimum of 5m registered and devoted Ambassadors by December, 2021.

The major aim of the organisation is to build a good communication system between Gov. Yahaya Bello and the masses, as well as provide support/information to state entities for the campaign process.

BAN is also out to mobilise Nigerians from different states to support the Bello Presidential Team ahead of 2023.

Another very important objective of the organisation is to create exploratory/outreach plan to Nigerians and take the programmes and campaigns doorsteps of every Nigerian.

